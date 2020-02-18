The Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area might see a little snow mid-week.
The National Weather Service reported light snow and flurries are possible tonight into Wednesday night over much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Whatever accumulation the area gets should disappear quickly. Starting Friday, weekend temps will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: A chance of flurries before noon, then a chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
