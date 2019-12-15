We’re getting closer to a white Christmas.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 50% chance of snow. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy day with a high of 24 degrees.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to about 15 degrees, but with a 40% chance of snow.
The chance of snow continues into Monday at 20%, but it will be slightly warmer with 28 degrees.
The sun should come back around Tuesday at a high of 30 and sunny skies.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Sunday: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 24. East wind around 7 mph.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
