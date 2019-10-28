The week is forecast to get off to a chilly, wet start, and more unpleasant weather is possible midweek.
The Monday evening commute is likely to be wet, according to the National Weather Service.
A chance of rain is forecast, and it could turn to snow as night falls and temperatures drop, the weather service said.
Drivers should take care Monday evening.
Corey Mead, a weather service meteorologist, said the likelihood of rain during the commute raises the odds for crashes.
"In general, it seems like there are more issues with accidents when the roads get wet," he said.
The ground will probably be warm enough to melt any snow that falls. But temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s Monday night, so bridges and other surfaces exposed to the air could be slick.
For now, the forecast indicates that Wednesday and Thursday will likely be blustery with a chance of snow. Winds are generally forecast to gust to about 20 mph both days.
Enough snow could fall that there would be some accumulation, Mead said.
He said forecasters will have a better sense of the weather during Thursday's prime trick-or-treating hours as the day draws closer.
Late Thursday afternoon and early evening, temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s, with the wind chill around freezing.
Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: A 20% chance of snow before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
