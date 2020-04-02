Rain is back in the forecast and it seems it is here to stay.
Today, a chance for thunderstorms before 7 a.m. with only rain to follow, and a high in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a 90% chance of rain with a low of 34.
Friday, the high will lower into the 40s with a chance for rain.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 32. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
