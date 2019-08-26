The forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
