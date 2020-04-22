There is a small chance of thunderstorms today and then from Thursday into Friday night, the National Weather Service reported. The chance of severe storms looks low at this time.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service, includes:
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
