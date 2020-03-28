Today’s high will be in the lower 60s with wind gusts as high as 32 mph.
A 70% chance of rain could bring possibilities of a thunderstorms to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight has a 30% chance of rain with a low of 39.
Sunday will be sunny with a high in the upper 50s.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday: A 20 % chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
