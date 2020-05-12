Make sure to have your umbrella on hand this week, as the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see showers everyday through Sunday.
Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts could get as high as 17 mph throughout the day, with a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tonight’s lows will be in the 40s with a 20% chance of rain.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
