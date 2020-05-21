Starting tonight, chances for showers will continue through next Tuesday.
Today will be cloudy with highs in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A southeast wind will impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area throughout the day.
Chance for precipitation tonight is 70%.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.