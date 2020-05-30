Today, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see the highest chances for showers for the next few days.
Showers will mostly occur this afternoon with highs in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight will be 55 with a 30% chance of storms after 1 a.m.
Sunday night there is a 20% chance of rain.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
