More clouds and rain are to be expected through the week.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a higher near 46, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A 100% chance of rain for tonight with a low of 42.
For Wednesday, an 80% chance of rain with thunderstorms before 1 p.m.
The upcoming weather forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 42. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 61. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 a.m. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday night: Rain likely before 3 a.m, then a chance of rain and snow between 3 a.m and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Friday: A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
