Mid-week showers are upon us today, mainly before 1 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall at a steady temperature of 73 degrees.
Tonight, you can expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but at a lower temperature of 63 degrees.
By Friday, the chance of rainfall should decrease, looking at a high of 79 degrees to begin the weekend.
The forecast for the rest of the week provided by the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Steady temperature around 73. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
