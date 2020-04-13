Temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will remain below seasonal averages for the next couple of days, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, reported.
This is "not a good week to leave your plants outside," said meteorologist Brett Albright. He said there is no major storm system anticipated this week, but it will be chilly.
Albright said the highs in Council Bluffs-Omaha typically reach the lower 60s this time of year. The next two days, the highs will be in the 40s or the low 50s at the highest. And temperatures in the next few nights are expected to descend to a hard freeze, he said.
It's possible that every night this week will be tough on early blooming plants, he said. Gardeners might have been enticed to plan early because the spring started fairly warm.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 4 .m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
