There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in southwest Iowa Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, the National Weather Service reported today. The primary risk in these storms appear to be large hail.
Additional thunderstorm activity is possible Thursday through at least Saturday.
The forecast, according to the weather service, includes:
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
