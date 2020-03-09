The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Rain, mainly before 4 p.m. Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Temperature falling to around 39 by 9 a.m. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Friday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.