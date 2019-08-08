Today is expected to have plenty of cloud coverage in the Council Bluffs area, but also some tolerable temperatures.
A slight chance of rain is expected in the morning, but the rest of the day will feature a high in the low-80s, aided by a slight wind from the northeast.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.