This week will have a mix of rainy days, sunny skies and a chance of snow on Saturday.
Today, the high will be close to 50 with a cool breeze and a chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight there will be a 40% chance of rain before 1 a.m.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 56, before rain may return on Thursday.
The forecast, according to the weather service.
Today: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday: A 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
