The next few days will be cloudy and cool, and — so far — snow-free.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Light south wind.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
