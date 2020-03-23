The Council Bluffs-Omaha area forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: A 10% chance of showers after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms, then a chance of rain after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48.
Thursday night: A chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
