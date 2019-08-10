Clouds are expected in the area today, along with a slight chance of rain.
The forecast is calling for a small chance of evening rain and a high approaching 90 degrees. Another threat of rain is expected in the overnight hours.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
