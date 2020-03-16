The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: A chance of drizzle before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of drizzle after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle before 8 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night: Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 41. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Thursday night: Rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.
Friday: A chance of snow, mainly before 8 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
