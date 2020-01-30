Fog will fill the air again this morning.
Between 8 and 9 a.m., the Council Bluffs area will see patchy fog. The remainder of the day will see a high of 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Friday, temperatures will inch up to 35 degrees, with a low of 27 into the evening.
Saturday and Sunday, expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s and mostly clear evenings in the 30s.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog between 8 and 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.