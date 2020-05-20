Cloudy skies will continue to hover the area today.
Today, the high will be 71 degrees accompanied by wind gusts as high as 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the area will see a low of 59, in addition to continued wind.
Tomorrow, expect some of the same weather patterns before a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight through Friday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
