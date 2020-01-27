Clouds are going to fill the Council Bluffs area skies today.
Today, the high will be 32 degrees under cloudy skies with a light wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, temperatures will fall to 23. The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
