All aboard the rain train.
The Council Bluffs area will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. The rest of the day is predicted to be cloudy with a high of 76 degrees.
Tonight, temperatures should be around 65 degrees with cloudy skies.
Monday and Monday night, expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms to carry into Tuesday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.
This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
