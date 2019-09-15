Today marks mid-September.
The Council Bluffs area will see cloudy skies with a high of 89 degrees and a low of 70 degrees tonight.
Expect a brighter start to the week tomorrow with a day of 90-degree weather and lights winds.
The detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 89. Light south southeast wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light southeast wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
