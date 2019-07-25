Expect more cloud coverage today, along with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.
The weekend looks warmer, with highs both Saturday and Sunday forecast to approach the low-90s.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.