More showers are in the forecast today, likely before 1 p.m.
If it’s not raining, the skies should be mostly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees. Tonight, expect temperatures to reach 74 degrees with wind gusts as high as 31 mph.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night: A 50% chance of showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.