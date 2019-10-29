By the time you read this, we might’ve had our first bit of snow this season.
Hopefully not, though. But the early part of the week is forecast to be marked by chilly temps and precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high of 40. Wednesday brings the chance for snow, with the weather service predicting a 50% chance.
Winds are generally forecast to gust to about 20 mph both Wednesday and Thursday. Enough snow could fall that there would be some accumulation, according to Corey Mead, a weather service meteorologist.
He said forecasters will have a better sense of the weather during Thursday’s prime trick-or-treating hours as the day draws closer.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: A 20% chance of snow before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
— Nancy Gaarder with the BH News Service contributed to this report.
