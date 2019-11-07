You might not want to leave your jacket at home today.
With the high predicted at 35 degrees, it should be a cold, but sunny day. In addition to the low temperatures, the National Weather Service predicts a calm wind and increasing clouds into the evening.
On Friday, warmer weather will circle back to the area at 47 degrees, but reach as low as 22 degrees into the night.
If you’re going to watch the Salvation Army’s tree lighting at American National Bank on 16th and Broadway St. Friday night, a jacket or coat will heighten the experience.
The forecast for the weekend, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Veterans Day: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
