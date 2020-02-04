Light snow is a possibility in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area today, according to the National Weather Service.
The rest of the week should be cloudy and cold, with only a slight chance of snow on Wednesday afternoon.
The weekend looks to be slightly warmer, with a high of 39 on Saturday, and 40 on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain and snow on Sunday, according to the weather service.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 20% chance of snow before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
