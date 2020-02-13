Button ’em up folks, it’s cold out there.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. today as a strong cold front continues to blast through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Wind chills are expected to be be as low as negative 25. Because of this, the weather service warned that frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. People should use caution while traveling outside. Wear weather-appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
There should be some marginal improvement in the wind chills by mid-day, the weather service reported.
On the bright side, the cold weather is a good excuse for some pre-Valentine’s Day cuddle time in front of a roaring fire with your snugglebunny.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -21. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 7. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.