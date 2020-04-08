So much for warm, sunny days as temps will drop over the next few days and into the weekend.
The National Weather Service reported windy conditions will be possible today as a cold front moves through the region. Northwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are forecast.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday night.
Light rain and snow is possible on Sunday.
Red flag fire danger conditions are expected mainly along and south of a line from O’Neill, Nebraska, to Atlantic through today.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northwest 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 29.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms, then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.