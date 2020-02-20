A short-lived slap of winter continues today, but a warm up is just around the corner.
Today will start out in the single digits before the temperature rises to near 30 in the afternoon, said Paul Fajman, a Valley, Nebraska-based National Weather Service meteorologist.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area should be in the mid-40s Friday and the low 50s Saturday, he said.
Sunday brings a slight chance of snow and rain and a high in the upper 40s.
The forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., then a chance of snow after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.