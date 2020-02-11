The temps are going to take a quick drop this week before warming up this weekend.
The National Weather Service reported sunny skies today with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday’s high will be in the low 40s but will drop as the day goes on. There is a chance of rain mixing with snow in the evening.
Thursday, the high will be in the teens.
The weekend will bring temps back up to the low 40s but there is a slight chance of rain mixed with snow on both Saturday and Sunday.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after noon, mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 16.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
