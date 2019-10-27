The weekend is almost over.
Today, the Council Bluffs area will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures as high as 47 degrees. Wind gusts could be up to 23 mph, but tonight, temperatures will drop down to nearly 29 degrees.
On Monday, a 50% chance of rain looms after 1 p.m. Monday night, temperatures will drop to 25 degrees.
Temperatures will get colder every day this week, but the area will see a chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday.
The forecast for the week according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday: A 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 50% chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light north wind.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
