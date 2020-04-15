Chilly days are going to hang out for the remainder of the week, before the Council Bluffs-Omaha area sees a warmer reprieve this weekend.
There is also a chance for flurries today through Thursday night, the National Weather Service reported. Highs will range from the mid-40s to the low 50s, while overnight lows will drop below freezing.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light northeast wind.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 11, then a chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.