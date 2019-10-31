The forecast for Halloween and the next few days calls for dry conditions in the region, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Temps will be in the upper 20s tonight, so bundling up the kids as they head out to trick-or-treat is recommended. Friday looks to be a bit warmer as temps climb up to the lower 40s. By the time the weekend gets here, skies will be clear and temps will climb up to the 50s by Sunday.
Monday morning, said Cathy Zapotocny, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist, some snow could fall near the South Dakota border. High temperatures next week are expected to be in the 40s and low 50s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Halloween: Sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Halloween night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
— Bob Glissmann with the BH News Service contributed to this report.
