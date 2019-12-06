Put your scarves and hats back on today.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a cloudy, but eventually sunny day with a high of 37 degrees. Wind speeds could reach as high as 23 mph and become calmer into the evening.
Saturday, the area will see a high of 48 degrees with sunny skies. Wind speeds could reach up to 22 mph.
Expect a high of 49 and sunny skies on Sunday.
Take advantage of this weekend’s forecast because there could be a chance of snow on Monday.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
