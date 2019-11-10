Temperatures have fallen again.
So has the chance of snow for tonight predicted by the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
By 5 p.m., the area will see a high of 36 degrees. Into the night, the low will be 19 degrees with a 20% chance of snow.
It won’t be much warmer on Veterans Day, but the skies will be graced with more sun. Expect wind gusts as high as 26 mph Monday.
The forecast for the week according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 5 p.m. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 25.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
