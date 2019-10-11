The first cold weekend starts tonight — which might send those pesky mosquitoes into hibernation.
Today, the high will be 41 degrees with a breezy, northwest wind. Tonight, the low is expected to drop down to 30 degrees. Saturday, expect a sunny day, but temperatures to drop into the 30s at night.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
