Temps will remain breezy and cool through the weekend, but could change early next week.
The National Weather Service reported sunny skies everyday through Monday, with daily highs varying in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
On Monday night however, a cold front will move in bringing with it the possibility of snow showers. The front could remain into Tuesday, the weather service reported.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
