Temperatures in the 50s and 60s have finally hit the ground, but so has a lot of rain.
After 1 p.m., the Council Bluffs area will see a 50% chance of showers today. The high should reach 57 degrees with partly sunny skies otherwise.
Tonight, more rain should fall after 1 a.m. and the low should be about 52 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. A 50% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 52. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m. High near 67. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
