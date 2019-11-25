A winter storm is expected to hit Iowa and Nebraska on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing up to 4 inches of snow to the metro area.
"Our guess here in the Lincoln, Omaha metropolitan area is for anywhere from 1 to 4 inches," said National Weather Service meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny, who is based in Valley, Nebraska. "Bellevue could get 1 inch, and we could get closer to 4 inches (in Valley)."
Snow is likely in and around the Council Bluffs-Omaha area before 11 a.m. Tuesday, then rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow, after 3 p.m., the weather service said.
Between 6 and 9 inches of snow is expected in northeast Nebraska, Zapotocny said.
A winter storm watch will be in effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Nebraska, she said. "It will expand all the way down to Saunders County, Dodge County and Washington County."
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could create near-whiteout conditions, with temperatures Tuesday morning in the upper 20s to low 30s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Motorists should be wary of hazardous travel conditions, particularly in northern Nebraska.
Additional snow turning to rain is possible during the day Wednesday. Falling temperatures could bring a trace to 2 inches of snow on Thanksgiving Day, Zapotocny said.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Rain and snow likely before noon, then rain between noon and 5 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 5 p.m. High near 39. Northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 11 p.m. Low around 26. Windy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northwest 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m. Patchy blowing snow before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thanksgiving Day: A chance of snow after 7 a.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday night: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then rain likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43.
Friday night: Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
