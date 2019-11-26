A winter storm is expected to hit Iowa and Nebraska today and Wednesday, bringing up to 4 inches of snow to the metro area.
“Our guess here in the ... metropolitan area is for anywhere from 1 to 4 inches,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny, who is based in Valley, Nebraska. “Bellevue could get 1 inch, and we could get closer to 4 inches (in Valley).”
Snow is likely in and around the Council Bluffs-Omaha area before 11 a.m. today, then rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow, after 3 p.m., the weather service said.
Between 6 and 9 inches of snow is expected in northeast Nebraska, Zapotocny said.
A winter storm watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. today to 9 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Nebraska, she said. “It will expand all the way down to Saunders County, Dodge County and Washington County.”
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could create near-whiteout conditions, with temperatures today morning in the upper 20s to low 30s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Motorists should be wary of hazardous travel conditions, particularly in northern Nebraska.
Additional snow turning to rain is possible during the day Wednesday.
Falling temperatures could bring a trace to 2 inches of snow on Thanksgiving Day, Zapotocny said.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Rain and snow likely before 11 a.m., then rain between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow, after 4 p.m. High near 39. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tonight: Rain and snow before 10 p.m., then snow between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 5 a.m. Patchy blowing snow after 5 a.m. Low around 26. Windy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northwest 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thanksgiving Day: Snow likely before 4 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28.
Black Friday: Snow likely before 10 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 10 a.m. and noon, then rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 43.
Friday night: Rain, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery.
