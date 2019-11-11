Council Bluffs commuters trying to adjust to winter-like driving conditions again had to deal with some slick spots Monday morning, and some drivers had trouble making it up hills.
An inch of snow was reported by 6 a.m. at Eppley Airfield, said Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
This could be the coldest Nov. 11 on record in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, and to make it worse, winds are forecast to blow between 20 and 30 mph, pushing wind chills down into the single digits.
The snow was moving out of the metro area by 6 a.m.
Winds are expected to die down at nightfall, but temperatures will plummet after dark.
The morning low in the metro on Tuesday is forecast to be about 6, and highs later that day are expected to be a repeat of Monday but without the wind — in the low 20s.
This week’s outbreak of wintry weather stretches from the Rocky Mountains to Ohio. The entire swath of the central U.S., including most of Interstate 80, is under a winter weather watch.
The good news is that this taste of winter will be short-lived. By Wednesday, highs could be around 40, and by Friday, the highs could approach 50.
The forecast for the week according to the National Weather Service:
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 6. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 27. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
- Kevin Cole of BH News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.