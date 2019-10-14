The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday night: Cloudy, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
