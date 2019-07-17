Dangerous heat and humidity are forecast today through Friday across eastern Nebraska and most of Iowa.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for each of those days from 1 to 8 p.m. Pottawattamie County is under an excessive heat warning.
In the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, highs of 100 degrees and a heat index approaching 110 are forecast for today through Friday, according to the weather service.
If the temperature reaches 100 on each of those days, it will be the area’s hottest stretch of days since 2012.
Conditions are expected to improve slightly over the weekend.
“It’s still going to be hot,” Valley, Nebraska-based meteorologist Becky Kern said Tuesday.
The heat index, which factors in the temperature and the humidity, is expected to hit 102 on Wednesday, 104 on Thursday and 106 on Friday.
A couple of other factors will make it feel miserable, Kern said: the lack of much wind during the period and the high overnight temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80.
“It’s not going to cool off” at night, she said.
An excessive heat watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
“People in air conditioning are going to be fine,” she said. But those who don’t have air-conditioned places to stay and workers who must stay outside all day will be feeling the heat.
The extreme heat has prompted Waste Connections, the solid waste hauler for the City of Council Bluffs, to begin waste collection earlier this week.
Trash collection will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, officials said. Collections normally begin at 7 a.m.
Residents will need to set out their recycling, trash and yard waste by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.
Households with trash, recycling or yard waste that is not collected on the scheduled collection day should call Waste Connections at 712-256-2288.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
