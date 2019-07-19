The heat wave continues.
Forecasters are expecting today’s high to be around 100 degrees and a heat index around 110 degrees.
An excessive heat warning, which means that heat stress or heatstroke can occur quickly, is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“I definitely would avoid those peak warming hours in the late afternoon,” Valley, Nebraska-based meteorologist Paul Fajman said.
The forecast for Saturday calls for a high in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees. Sunday should be a little cooler, with a high around 90 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 114. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.