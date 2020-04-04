Warmer days are on the way as temps expected to hit 70 on Monday.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 49, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a breeze with a low of 31.
Sunday the high will be back in the upper 50s with sunshine.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.